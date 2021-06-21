Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $$27.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.