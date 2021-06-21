The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.20. 5,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,726. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

