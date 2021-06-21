Bp Plc Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $303.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.