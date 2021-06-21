Impala Asset Management LLC Buys 283,294 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,294 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $11,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 352,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 59,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,093. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

