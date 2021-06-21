Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

KL stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $39.42. 38,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

