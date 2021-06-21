CDAM UK Ltd Has $58.68 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises about 7.8% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $58,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,413,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.47. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

