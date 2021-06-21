Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases 946,447 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 320.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the period. Century Aluminum makes up approximately 1.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Century Aluminum worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

