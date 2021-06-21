Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Avalara by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avalara by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 36.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $153.88 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.