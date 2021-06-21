Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $56.46 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

