Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 191,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

