STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $4,544,492.97 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $4,544,492.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.43. 3,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,642. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.30 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

