Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,192 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

