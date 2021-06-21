Theleme Partners LLP Purchases 958,358 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 27.6% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned 1.57% of Moderna worth $825,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded up $7.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,133,346.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $648,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,108,156 shares of company stock valued at $279,610,793. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

