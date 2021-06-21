Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Equinix by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.77 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $739.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.