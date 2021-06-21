Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC opened at $83.48 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.