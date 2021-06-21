Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 7,891 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Ciena stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

