VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,930 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $154.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

