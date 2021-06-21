10,371 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Equifax comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,602. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.