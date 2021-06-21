Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Financial Contrast

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Sintx Technologies -2,219.47% -45.07% -37.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 34.29 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 64.01 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

