5,658 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.
BURL stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.46. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,887. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
