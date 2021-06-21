5,658 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.46. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,887. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.