Aeternity Market Cap Hits $37.93 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $37.93 million and $11.93 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00171956 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,663,068 coins and its circulating supply is 338,842,124 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

