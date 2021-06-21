Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $176.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,347. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

