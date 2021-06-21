Impala Asset Management LLC Has $38.39 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 868,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,560 shares during the quarter. Adient makes up 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $38,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NYSE ADNT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.63. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,385. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.