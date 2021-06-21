Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,257. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $213.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.