Bessemer Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SEA by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $22,970,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $278.91. 12,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

