Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 631,951 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,951 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for 6.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Harley-Davidson worth $102,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $64,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HOG traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

