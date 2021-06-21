Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.82. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,082. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.