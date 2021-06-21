Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

