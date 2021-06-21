Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.82. 14,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,450. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

