Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

