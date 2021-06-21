Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $205.77 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,473,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 123,723 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

IFF stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

