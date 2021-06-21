STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. KBC Group NV increased its stake in STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.10. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,044. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

