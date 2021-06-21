Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 38.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,662. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.