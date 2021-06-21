Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,740. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

