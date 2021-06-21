Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

