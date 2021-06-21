Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $281,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The company has a market cap of $381.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

