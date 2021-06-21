Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,102. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

