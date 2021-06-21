7,179 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.79. 7,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,877. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.