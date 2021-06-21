Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $234.50 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

