Leisure Capital Management Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $154.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

