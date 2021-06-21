Leisure Capital Management Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,096,000 after buying an additional 7,459,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

