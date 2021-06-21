Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $262.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $264.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

