Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 160,477 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $592.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

