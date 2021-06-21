NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $129.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.