MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.