Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys 841 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $231.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

