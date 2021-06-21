Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $188.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.