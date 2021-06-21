Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

WFH opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

