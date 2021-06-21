Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Albemarle worth $362,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

