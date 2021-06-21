Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Financial Comparison

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 103.73 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -299.24 Fastly $290.87 million 19.92 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -68.45

Bill.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -32.83% -6.09% -1.52% Fastly -43.04% -14.53% -10.07%

Risk and Volatility

Bill.com has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bill.com and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 6 9 0 2.60 Fastly 4 8 2 0 1.86

Bill.com currently has a consensus target price of $152.71, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $71.69, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Bill.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bill.com beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, and cloud optimizer services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API protection, account takeover protection, bot management, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

